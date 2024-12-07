Pisilli favored to start ahead of Lorenzo Pellegrini vs Lecce

The latest update regarding tonight’s formation includes Niccolo Pisilli making an appearance from the start.

According to Sky Sport, Claudio Ranieri is looking to give the young midfielder a chance from the first minute in tonight’s match with Lecce.

In the match against Lecce, Roma’s starting formation should be 3-5-2, with the usual Svilar between the posts. Three-man defense, composed of Mancini, Hummels in the center and Ndicka.

In the center of the field there should be Paredes and Manu Koné, while on the wings trust Angelino on the left and Saelemaekers on the right.

Behind the striker Dybala (who will take Dovbyk’s place), El Shaarawy and Pisilli could find space.

Pellegrini is not predicted to start.

