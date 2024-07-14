Pirates play the White Sox after Reynolds' 4-hit game

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-70, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); White Sox: Jared Shuster (1-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -207, White Sox +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox after Bryan Reynolds had four hits against the White Sox on Saturday.

Chicago is 27-70 overall and 17-33 at home. The White Sox have gone 15-55 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Pittsburgh is 47-48 overall and 25-24 on the road. The Pirates rank ninth in the NL with 97 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 19 doubles and 11 home runs for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 11-for-41 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has 10 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Reynolds is 14-for-41 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: day-to-day (hamstring), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press