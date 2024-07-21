Pirates host the Phillies on home winning streak

Philadelphia Phillies (62-36, first in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (50-48, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Tyler Phillips (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: Marco Gonzales (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -143, Pirates +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pittsburgh has a 24-24 record at home and a 50-48 record overall. The Pirates have hit 101 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Philadelphia is 62-36 overall and 25-20 in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 11 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 14-for-38 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has a .299 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 21 doubles and 22 home runs. Trea Turner is 13-for-38 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .260 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (arm), Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 15-Day IL (lat), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: day-to-day (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press