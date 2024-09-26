Pirates and Brewers meet in series rubber match

Milwaukee Brewers (90-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Civale (7-9, 4.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (11-11, 4.21 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -120, Pirates +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Pittsburgh is 74-84 overall and 39-41 in home games. The Pirates have a 40-19 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee has a 45-35 record in road games and a 90-68 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.68 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 29 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Pirates. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 14-for-43 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee with 32 home runs while slugging .468. Garrett Mitchell is 8-for-29 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Kyle Nicolas: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Ben Heller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Stratton: 60-Day IL (patella), Ke'Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (herniated disc), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press