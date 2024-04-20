Pirates aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (11-10, fourth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-9, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (0-0, 0.42 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -119, Red Sox +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Boston Red Sox after losing four games in a row.

Pittsburgh is 11-9 overall and 3-3 in home games. The Pirates are 7-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston has an 11-10 record overall and an 8-3 record on the road. The Red Sox have the No. 1 team ERA in baseball at 2.62.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has a .276 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has five doubles and a home run. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has five doubles, a triple and a home run for the Red Sox. Connor Wong is 11-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (bone bruise), Tyler O'Neill: 7-Day IL (head), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press