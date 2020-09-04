Pippa Middleton's Style Evolution Through The Years

Caroline Bologna

Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is known for her sense of style. But her little sister, Pippa Middleton, has made her mark on the fashion world as well. 

As maid of honor at her sister’s wedding to Prince William in 2011, she made headlines with her figure-hugging, cowl-neck gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. She has also been a regular chic fixture at Wimbledon each summer and showed off her lovely maternity style in 2018 while pregnant with Arthur, her first child with husband James Matthews. 

In honor of her birthday on Sunday, we’ve rounded up photos of the royal sister’s fashion moments. Keep scrolling for Pippa Middleton’s style evolution through the years. 

2007

View photos
The Middleton sisters attend a book launch party for "The Young Stalin" by Simon Sebag Montefiore on May 14, 2007, in London.

2007

View photos
Pippa Middleton leaves the London club Mahiki on July 12, 2007.

2007

View photos
Middleton attends a book launch party for "Time to Reflect" by photographer Alistair Morrison at Bluebird in London on Nov. 28, 2007.

2008

View photos
Middleton attends the Sotheby's Summer Party at Sotheby's Bond Street in London on June 19, 2008.

2008

View photos
Middleton smiles at The Royal Parks Charity Gala at the Serpentine Lido in London's Hyde Park on Sept. 10, 2008.

2008

View photos
Middleton arrives at the End of Summer Ball at Berkeley Square on Sept. 25, 2008, in London.

2008

View photos
Middleton attends the 10th anniversary party of Claridge's Bar in London on Nov. 11, 2008.

2009

View photos
Middleton poses at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polo Charity Cup at Ham Polo Club in Richmond, London, on June 12, 2009.

2009

View photos
Middleton smiles at the Tatler 300th Anniversary Party at Lancaster House in London on Oct. 14, 2009.

2009

View photos
Middleton attends a book launch party for UNICEF's "Snowman in Africa," featuring illustrations by Michael Roberts, on Dec. 1, 2009, in London.

2010

View photos
Middleton poses at The Reuben Foundation & Virgin Unite Haiti Fundraiser at Altitude 360 in London on May 26, 2010.

2010

View photos
Middleton skates at Somerset House during a London event presented by Tiffany & Co. on Nov. 22, 2010.

2011

View photos
Middleton arrives at the wedding of Lady Katie Percy and Patrick Valentine at St. Michael's Church in Alnwick, Northumberland, on Feb. 26, 2011.

2011

View photos
Middleton arrives at London's Goring Hotel with her mother, Carole, and sister, Kate, on April 28, 2011, the day before the royal wedding.

2011

View photos
Middleton serves as maid of honor during her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

2011

View photos
Carole, James, Michael and Pippa Middleton depart the Goring Hotel the day after Kate's wedding on April 30, 2011.

2011

View photos
Middleton leaves an office in Kensington, London, on May 19, 2011.

2011

View photos
Middleton walks in West London on May 20, 2011.

2011

View photos
The Middleton sisters attend the wedding of Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin at St. Michael and All Angels Church on June 11, 2011, in Lambourn.

2011

View photos
Middleton shops on July 15, 2011, in London.

2011

View photos
Middleton shops in London on July 22, 2011.

2011

View photos
Middleton attends the Temperley London Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 19, 2011.

2011

View photos
Middleton walks in Kensington on Sept. 29, 2011.

2011

View photos
Middleton arrives at the Boodles Boxing Ball on Oct. 1, 2011, at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London.

2011

View photos
Middleton poses at a charity event supporting Breakthrough Breast Cancer at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond on Oct. 13, 2011.

2011

View photos
Middleton walks through South Kensington on Nov. 3, 2011.

2012

View photos
Middleton arrives at her London office on Jan. 11, 2012.

2012

View photos
Middleton and her brother, James, smile from the Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant on June 3, 2012.

2012

View photos
Middleton arrives to watch the ladies' singles second-round match between Serena Williams and Melinda Czink on day four of Wimbledon on June 28, 2012.

2012

View photos
The Middleton sisters attend the men's singles final during day 13 of Wimbledon on July 8, 2012.

2012

View photos
Middleton arrives at the U.K. premiere of "Shadow Dancer" at the Cineworld Haymarket in London on Aug. 13, 2012. 

2012

View photos
Middleton walks in Manhattan on Sept. 4, 2012.

2012

View photos
Middleton walks in New York City's Upper East Side on Sept. 5, 2012.

2012

View photos
Middleton watches Tomas Berdych play Roger Federer in their U.S. Open men's singles quarterfinal match in Queens, New York, on Sept. 5, 2012.

2012

View photos
Middleton arrives at The Frick Collection on Sept. 6, 2012, in New York.

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.