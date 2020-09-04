Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is known for her sense of style. But her little sister, Pippa Middleton, has made her mark on the fashion world as well.

As maid of honor at her sister’s wedding to Prince William in 2011, she made headlines with her figure-hugging, cowl-neck gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. She has also been a regular chic fixture at Wimbledon each summer and showed off her lovely maternity style in 2018 while pregnant with Arthur, her first child with husband James Matthews.

In honor of her birthday on Sunday, we’ve rounded up photos of the royal sister’s fashion moments. Keep scrolling for Pippa Middleton’s style evolution through the years.

2007

View photos The Middleton sisters attend a book launch party for "The Young Stalin" by Simon Sebag Montefiore on May 14, 2007, in London. More

2007

View photos Pippa Middleton leaves the London club Mahiki on July 12, 2007. More

2007

View photos Middleton attends a book launch party for "Time to Reflect" by photographer Alistair Morrison at Bluebird in London on Nov. 28, 2007. More

2008

View photos Middleton attends the Sotheby's Summer Party at Sotheby's Bond Street in London on June 19, 2008. More

Story continues