Pine Lake Prep, Providence win NCHSAA dual team girls’ tennis state championships Saturday

Providence and Pine Lake Prep won NCHSAA state championships in girls’ dual team tennis Saturday.

Providence won its first 4A state title, beating Raleigh’s Cardinal Gibbons 5-3.

Gibbons (25-1) lost for the first time all season.

The Panthers (20-1) were in the finals for the first time in 23 years and were the second straight Mecklenburg County team to win the state title.

Myers Park won in 2023.

For the Mustangs, Natasha Wallace, playing No. 2 singles, won her match 6-3, 6-0 and won her doubles match with Sasha Wallace for the championship clinching point. Natasha Wallace was named championship MVP.

Providence also got wins in singles play from Vivian Wu, Carolina Artemenko and Katelyn Soden.

Providence’s Wu and Ira Chitte were leading their doubles match when Wallace and Wallace sealed the win.

▪ In the 2A finals, Pine Lake Prep beat previously unbeaten Research Triangle 5-3. The Pride won its third state championship. It also won in 2019 and in 2021.

Pine Lake Prep’s Mallory Aull, the 2A individual singles champ, won her singles match and teamed with Madison Utz to beat the 2A individual doubles champions — Research Triangle’s Victoria Zhou and Alexis Zhao 8-3.

Pine Lake Prep also got singles wins from Utz, Isabel Sieni and Molly Morgan Johnson. Zhao and Devan Patel won their singles matches to earn points for Research Triangle.

Pine Lake Prep’s Johnson and Taylor Shelton were leading their doubles match 7-3 when Aull and Utz won their match to seal the championship.

Pine Lake Prep finished the year 15-1 while Research Triangle ended the season 16-1.

▪ Bishop McGuinness, from Winston-Salem, beat Roxboro Community 5-0 to win its third overall championship and first one in nine years.

▪ Fayetteville’s Terry Sanford beat Lake Norman Charter 5-4 in the 3A final. That was a rematch of the 2023 state final, which Lake Norman Charter won..

NCHSAA girls’ dual team tennis results

1A: Bishop McGuinness 5, Roxboro Community 0

Final Scores

Singles

Lucia Neves (BM) d. Aurora Bettendorf 6-0, 6-0

Kendall Herr (BM) d. Olivia Godard 6-2, 6-1

Adelaide Jernigan (BM) d. Rachel Green 6-3, 6-2

Sarah Pulliam (BM) d. Elizabeth Ess 6-0, 6-1

Lily Winters (BM) d. Caroline Cates 6-2, 6-0

Anne Overman (BM) d. Kirklyn Owen 6-3, 6-0

2A: Pine Lake Prep 5, Research Triangle 3

Final Scores

Singles

Mallory Aull (PLP) d. Victoria Zhou 6-4, 6-4

Madison Utz (PLP) d. Eliza Basch 7-5, 6-4

Alexis Zhao (RT) d. Sophie Stanford 6-1, 6-0

Isabel Sieni (PLP) d. Katherine Southern 6-6 [7-4], 6-3

Molly Morgan Johnson (PLP) d. Maya Urquhart 6-4, 6-2

Devna Patel (RT) d. Taylor Shelton 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

Aull/Utz (PLP) d. Zhou/Zhao 8-3

Basch/Southern (RT) d. Stanford/Sieni 8-5

Johnson/Shelton – Devna Patel/Kieran Patel DNF

3A: Terry Sanford 5, Lake Norman Charter 4

Final Scores

Singles

Pauline Bui (TS) d. Luci Falls 6-0, 6-0

Loren Galaviz (TS) d. Eleina Moon 6-1, 6-2

Jenny Wang (TS) d. Anslee Falls 6-4, 6-2

Moriah Harris (LNC) d. Lauren Ruppe 6-0, 6-1

Kate Champion (LNC) d. Zaire Lovelace 6-0, 6-1

Aileen Huynh (LNC) d. Jiya Gorintala 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

Galaviz/Wang (TS) d. A. Falls/Moon 8-4

Bui/Ruppe (TS) d. L. Falls/Harris 8-1

Huynh/Champion (LNC) d. Lovelace/Gorintala 8-2

4A: Providence 5, Cardinal Gibbons 3

Final Scores

Singles

Celeste Davis (CG) d. Sasha Wallace 7-5, 6-2

Natasha Wallace (P) d Anya Aga 6-3, 6-0

Vivian Wu (P) d. Claire Stewart 6-0, 6-0

Kylie Ryan (CG) d. Ira Chitte 1-6, 6-4 [10-8]

Caroline Artemenko (P) d. Lola Holderness 6-3, 6-3

Katelyn Soden (P) d. Lilly Heiden 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Wallace/Wallace (P) d. Davis/aga 8-3

Staub/Jantae (CG) d. Artemenko/Soden 8-1

Wu/Chitte (P) – Stewart/Heiden DNF