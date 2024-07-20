Pilgrim's grand slam helps Canada win bronze medal at World Cup

CASTIONS DI STRADA, ITALY — Callum Pilgrim literally touched 'em all on Saturday.

The talented Abbotsford, B.C., outfielder hit a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning, giving Canada an 11-7 come-from-behind victory over the Netherlands in the bronze-medal final at the 2024 WBSC Women's Softball World Cup.

Catcher Natalie Wideman of Mississauga, Ont., ignited the Canada comeback in the bottom of the sixth inning, hitting a three-run homer to tie the contest at 5-5.

The teams exchanged single runs in the eighth and 10th innings, setting the stage for Pilgrim's heroics in the 11th.

Canada had three walk-off wins at this year's World Cup.

Canada lost 7-2 to Japan on Friday in semifinal action.

