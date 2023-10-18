Pierre-Luc Dubois booed by fans, scores goal in return to Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets fans welcomed Pierre-Luc Dubois back to Canada Life Center on Tuesday night with a reception as cold as its frigid winter weather. Then he got the last laugh.

Acquired in the Patrik Laine blockbuster at the start of the 2020-21 season, Dubois was public enemy number one in Winnipeg – with boos reigning down from Jets faithful, starting from the 25-year-old's first shift of the game.

#NHLJets fans wasted no time welcoming Pierre-Luc Dubois back to Winnipeg.



Will they boo him during a video tribute? pic.twitter.com/aWe7DWpzJU — Jacob Stoller (@JLStoller) October 18, 2023

Dubois’ three-year stint as a Jet was overshadowed by a constant barrage of rumors surrounding his future — which he was set on spending anywhere but in Winnipeg.

That was a weird video tribute for Pierre-Luc Dubois.



Mainly boos, with a couple claps mixed in but it looked like Dubois didn't even know there was a video tribute for him.



It was quite short, too. #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/VogvTiHHKo — Jacob Stoller (@JLStoller) October 18, 2023

Despite the reception, it was Dubois himself who got the last laugh, as he cashed in midway through the second period to open the scoring and notch his first point in a Kings uniform.

PL Dubois’ first goal with the Kings comes against the Jets. pic.twitter.com/chMjpDPMF7 — Russell Morgan (@NHLRussell) October 18, 2023

Dubois informed the Jets after the 2021-22 season — his second year with the team — that he was going to test the free-agent market when his contract expired. Then, after the 2022-23 season, Dubois requested a trade out of Winnipeg after recording a career-high 63 points. Dubois’ camp and the Jets facilitated a sign-and-trade with the Los Angeles Kings that saw Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and a second-round pick head Winnipeg’s way.

“I talked to him an awful lot, spent a lot of time with him,” Jets coach Rick Bowness told reporters Monday. “I was trying to convince him to stay, but that wasn’t going to happen no matter what. I have no problem with Dubie at all. We had a very good rapport.”

The fan didn't give Dubois the warm welcome he'd hoped for, but he got the last laugh after opening the score. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dubois arrived in Winnipeg after requesting a trade out of Columbus. He didn’t leave on the best terms with Columbus fans, either, with an infamous last shift that saw then-Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella bench Dubois for the remainder of the game after a lackadaisical first shift of the game.

"I knew when I asked for my trade from Columbus, I'd get criticized," Dubois said in a recent interview. "I knew when this situation happened in Winnipeg, I'd get criticized. I had to look at it like, 'Do I not want to get criticized but not do what I want to do … or do I want to get criticized but be happy with my life?'"

Dubois was well prepared for what he had coming from Winnipeg fans.

“You guys will think it’s boos, like, b-o-o,” Dubois, whose nickname is ‘Dubie’ told reporters Tuesday morning. “But I’m going to go with d-u-b. So I’ll turn it into a positive.”

The Kings went on to win the game 5-1 in a laugher, grabbing their first win of the young campaign.