Senators part ways with general manager Pierre Dorion after 8 seasons

The Senators have shown Pierre Dorion the door. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Just hours after the team was forced to forfeit a first-round pick as punishment for its mishandling of the Evgenii Dadonov trade in 2021, the Ottawa Senators are making a change at general manager.

Pierre Dorion, who has held the GM role in Ottawa for eight seasons, has "resigned," new Sens owner Michael Andlauer said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon announcing the move.

Andlauer added that former NHL defenseman Steve Staios, who he brought on as the team's new president of hockey operations almost immediately after taking onwership of the team this summer, will take over as the Senators' new GM on an interim basis. Andlauer and Staios captured two Ontario Hockey League championships together with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Though the new owner is playing this up as a resignation on Dorion's part, it became clear as Wednesday's presser trudged on that this was almost certainly all Andlauer's decision — and the timing of this move alone all-but confirmed that sentiment.