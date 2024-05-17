Advertisement

In pictures: Jurgen Klopp’s reign as Liverpool manager

pa sport staff
·1 min read

Jurgen Klopp is preparing for his final match as Liverpool manager against Wolves on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the German’s career at Anfield in pictures.

Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp Klopp is unveiled at Anfield in October 2015
Klopp was unveiled at Anfield in October 2015 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp ‘The Normal One’ T-shirt on display outside Anfield
The German proclaimed himself ‘The Normal One’ upon his arrival (Richard Sellers/PA)
Liverpool's Adam Lallana celebrates with his team-mates and manager Jurgen Klopp
Klopp made an instant impact after taking over the Reds (Jon Buckle/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Selhurst Park
Klopp’s infectious personality soon endeared him to the Reds faithful (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp at Stamford Bridge
He brought a thrilling brand of football to the Premier League (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Jurgen Klopp celebrates after a home victory over Crystal Palace
Klopp celebrates after a home victory over Crystal Palace (Darren Staples/PA)
Jurgen Klopp Klopp (right) celebrates with the Champions League trophy
Klopp celebrates with the Champions League trophy after victory over Tottenham in the 2019 final (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp, centre, and his Liverpool squad celebrate with the trophy after their Champions League win in 2019
Klopp and his squad toast their triumph in Madrid (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the Premier League trophy
Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2020 (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Klopp lifts the 2022 FA Cup
Klopp lifts the 2022 FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Jurgen Klopp lifts the trophy after this season's Carabao Cup final
Klopp celebrates with his last Liverpool trophy, this season’s Carabao Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Jurgen Klopp features on the side of a barber shop in Liverpool
Klopp even features beside a barber shop in Liverpool (PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, wearing a
Liverpool’s resilience has been a hallmark of their success under Klopp (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory at Tottenham
He is well known for his outbursts when things go against Liverpool (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp celebrates victory at Burnley
But his signature air-punch celebration will be missed by the Anfield faithful (Nick Potts/PA)
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement