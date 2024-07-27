Picture: Juventus defender Huijsen flies to England for Bournemouth medical

Juventus defender Dean Huijsen is on his way to England to undergo medical tests with Bournemouth.

The U21 Spain international is on the verge of completing a permanent €18m transfer to Bournemouth. He confirmed he’d leave Juventus in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon.

The defender has just posted a picture from a private jet while on his way to England for medical examinations.

Huijsen joined Juventus at 16 and played just one senior game with the Bianconeri. However, he scored two goals in 14 appearances while on loan at Roma in the second part of 203-24.