Pics: Abhishek Bachchan Shoots For 'Bob Biswas' in Kolkata

Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Kolkata, shooting for the thriller Bob Biswas. A number of photos from the sets have gone viral. They show Abhishek dressed in a shirt and baggy trousers. He has mid-parted hair and wears spectacles, just like the character in Kahaani. Even Chitrangada Singh was spotted shooting for the film.

Take a look at the photos:

Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of Bob Biswas.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Kolkata.

Chitrangada Singh is also part of the film.

Chitrangada Singh recently took to Instagram to share a photo from her vanity, where she is seen getting ready for the shoot.

Also Read: Here's How Abhishek Wished Amitabh Bachchan on His B'Day

Bob Biswas is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 hit film Kahaani, which starred Vidya Balan. Abhishek plays a contract killer in the film, a role which was originally played by Saswata Chatterjee. Bob Biswas is written by Sujoy. It marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Diya Ghosh. The movie went on floors in January this year but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bob Biswas is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy's Bound Script Production.

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouWATCH: Gary Lineker Shares Amazing Anecdote About Diego Maradona . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.