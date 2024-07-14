Picking England's best starting lineup for Euro 2024 final against Spain

Despite his critics, Gareth Southgate has managed to guide England all the way to the Euro 2024 final.

It's been a tough road, but now the Three Lions are just one game away from footballing immortality.

The one team that stands in their way? Well, undoubtedly the best team at Euro 2024 - Spain.

So how will England do it? How will they tactically outwit Spain and win the European Championships for the first time ever.

The editorial team at 90min have taken a look...

Having forgotten that Marc Guehi was back from suspension last time I did this, I won't be making that same mistake again. But I will continue arguing for Luke Shaw to be given a start, slotting in at left wing-back instead of the non-left wing-back Kieran Trippier.

Yes, England weren't as good against the Netherlands in the second half (when Shaw had come on), but that was down to the Dutch getting an extra body in midfield to stifle proceedings rather than anything Shaw or anybody else had particularly done wrong. The change just needs to happen and I think Gareth probably knows it.

Spain have creative talent all over the pitch so England's best chance of winning is to go out and take the game to them like they did in the first 45 of the semi - successfully do so and it might actually come home.

It may have taken until the final, but Luke Shaw looks ready for his first start of Euro 2024. His cameos so far have instantly improved England and he will undoubtedly give the side much more balance, though whether he's ready to take on Lamine Yamal is another thing entirely.

The rest of the starting XI have each played their roles in getting the Three Lions this far and deserve the opportunity to get the team over the line. Arrivederci, it's one on one.

For the first time all tournament, I think Gareth Southgate should actually stick rather than twist.

This starting XI got England going against the Netherlands, and Southgate's changes got them over the line. That's how it should be again.

If you can only get one half from Luke Shaw, I'd rather it be the second with the hope of him holding up in extra-time. The calls to drop Harry Kane are nonsensical, but England do have genuine options from the bench, which was not always the case in the last Euros, particularly in the final when Southgate couldn't swing the pendulum back in the Three Lions' favour.

This is my team for the final, feel free to steal Gareth. The first half against the Netherlands was some of the best football I've seen England play in what feels like a long time. Lessening our defenders and stationing players on the wings allowed us to play exciting football whilst covering more ground - something we're going to need if we are to beat Spain.

I'm bringing Phil Foden back in as the introduction of Kobbie Mainoo has brought life back into the Manchester City star, finally.

It was great to see Luke Shaw back on the pitch for half of the semi-final clash too. If he is able to play the full 90, then he absolutely should.

Gareth Southgate has found his system and England played their best football of the tournament in the first half of the semi-final. He also knows, as proven in that game, that he has the players- like Ollie Watkins or Cole Palmer - to come off the bench and make telling impacts.

Dropping Harry Kane still isn’t the right call because, no matter the doubters, he still influenced the semi-final to England’s benefit. The only change it’s foreseeable to make is Luke Shaw starting on the left. He’s done well off the bench and you get the impression this was what Gareth really wanted all along.