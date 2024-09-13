Photos: UFC 306 pre-fight press conference and faceoffs
Check out these photos from the UFC 306 pre-fight press conference and fighter faceoffs, ahead of the pay-per-view event taking place at Sphere in Las Vegas (Photos by Ken Hathaway, MMA Junkie)
Gallery
raul-rosas-jr-aori-qileng-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff
edgar-chairez-joshua-van-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff
yazmin-jauregui-ketlen-souza-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff
manuel-torres-ignacio-bahamondes-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff
irene-aldana-norma-dumont-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff
ronaldo-rodriguez-ode-osbroune-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff-1
ronaldo-rodriguez-ode-osbroune-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff
brian-ortega-diego-lopes-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff
daniel-zellhuber-esteban-ribovics-ufc-306-press-confernece-faceoff
alexa-grasso-vs-valentina-shevchenko-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff-1
alexa-grasso-valentina-shevchenko-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff
sean-omalley-merab-dvalishvili-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff-2
sean-omalley-merab-dvalishvili-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff-1
sean-omalley-merab-dvalishvili-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff
UFC 306 press conference at Sphere Noche UFC
noche-ufc-306-pre-fight-press-conference
noche-ufc-306-press-conference
