Advertisement

Photos: UFC 306 pre-fight press conference and faceoffs

mma junkie staff
.
.

Check out these photos from the UFC 306 pre-fight press conference and fighter faceoffs, ahead of the pay-per-view event taking place at Sphere in Las Vegas (Photos by Ken Hathaway, MMA Junkie)

Gallery

raul-rosas-jr-aori-qileng-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff

edgar-chairez-joshua-van-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff

yazmin-jauregui-ketlen-souza-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff

manuel-torres-ignacio-bahamondes-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff

irene-aldana-norma-dumont-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff

ronaldo-rodriguez-ode-osbroune-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff-1

ronaldo-rodriguez-ode-osbroune-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff

brian-ortega-diego-lopes-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff

daniel-zellhuber-esteban-ribovics-ufc-306-press-confernece-faceoff

alexa-grasso-vs-valentina-shevchenko-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff-1

alexa-grasso-valentina-shevchenko-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff

sean-omalley-merab-dvalishvili-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff-2

sean-omalley-merab-dvalishvili-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff-1

sean-omalley-merab-dvalishvili-ufc-306-press-conference-faceoff

UFC 306 press conference at Sphere Noche UFC

noche-ufc-306-pre-fight-press-conference

noche-ufc-306-press-conference

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Photos: UFC 306 pre-fight press conference and faceoffs