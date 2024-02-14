Photos show Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade go from celebration to deadly shooting

The Kansas City Chiefs parade transformed from fans packing downtown to fleeing after gunshots rang out on Valentine's Day, turning a day of celebration into a deadly shooting.

Downtown Kansas City was packed with fans ready to show their love to Chiefs players on Valentine's Day after their Super Bowl victory, but it quickly turned from a scene of celebration to one of chaos, photos show.

The city was set for celebration – a sunny day with temperatures in the 60s, with many schools canceled and the team standing victorious as reigning Super Bowl champs for the second year in a row. After Chiefs players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, participated in a 2-mile parade route, they made it to the stage. Taylor Swift, who has been dating Kelce since the fall and was at Sunday's Super Bowl, was not present at the parade.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates on the bus in the parade during the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with fans along the 2-mile parade route.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt wave to the crowd with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Head coach Andy Reid was one of the first to take the microphone and address the "sea of red" that formed downtown.

The Chiefs, who won 25-22 in overtime, nabbed their third Super Bowl win in five years, and now they have their eyes on a three-peat – which Chiefs players chanted multiple times from the parade stage. But minutes after the team exited the stage, gunshots rang out.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs addresses the fans, creating what he called a "sea of red." Minutes after the team vowed a three-peat and exited the stage, gunshots rang out.

Photos of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade show what began as a normal celebratory day that quickly turned into a chaotic scene, with fans urgently fleeing and multiple people carried out on stretchers. In a press conference, Kansas City Chief of Police Stacey Graves said 10 to 15 people were injured, but the total number of victims had not been confirmed yet. Police also said that two people were detained.

The deadly shooting happened as the parade wrapped up and fans were leaving the area. All Chiefs players, coaches and staff were announced as safe.

Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered at Union Station during the team's Super Bowl 58 victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Part of the crowd along the 2-mile parade route to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory before a deadly shooting took place near Union Station.

Police respond after shots were fired near Union Station, where the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory parade just minutes earlier.

Police clear the area in front of the stage, where the Kansas City Chiefs stood just minutes earlier, after shots were fired.

Fans receive medical assistance after shots were fired after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a deadly shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 58 victory parade. Several people were shot and two people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory.

Fans leave the area after shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

