Photos show Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade go from celebration to deadly shooting
Editor's note: Follow along here for updates on a shooting in Kansas City.
Downtown Kansas City was packed with fans ready to show their love to Chiefs players on Valentine's Day after their Super Bowl victory, but it quickly turned from a scene of celebration to one of chaos, photos show.
The city was set for celebration – a sunny day with temperatures in the 60s, with many schools canceled and the team standing victorious as reigning Super Bowl champs for the second year in a row. After Chiefs players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, participated in a 2-mile parade route, they made it to the stage. Taylor Swift, who has been dating Kelce since the fall and was at Sunday's Super Bowl, was not present at the parade.
Head coach Andy Reid was one of the first to take the microphone and address the "sea of red" that formed downtown.
The Chiefs, who won 25-22 in overtime, nabbed their third Super Bowl win in five years, and now they have their eyes on a three-peat – which Chiefs players chanted multiple times from the parade stage. But minutes after the team exited the stage, gunshots rang out.
Photos of the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade show what began as a normal celebratory day that quickly turned into a chaotic scene, with fans urgently fleeing and multiple people carried out on stretchers. In a press conference, Kansas City Chief of Police Stacey Graves said 10 to 15 people were injured, but the total number of victims had not been confirmed yet. Police also said that two people were detained.
The deadly shooting happened as the parade wrapped up and fans were leaving the area. All Chiefs players, coaches and staff were announced as safe.
Contributing: Emily DeLetter and Alicia DelGallo, USA TODAY and Associated Press
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Photos show Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade turn to deadly shooting