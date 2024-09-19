Photos of Rory McIlroy breaking his iron while hitting an incredible shot are stunning

Hey, did you know Rory McIlroy can still hit incredible golf shots despite the fact that he broke an iron while hitting at the 2024 BMW PGA Championship?

While at the DP World Tour event on Friday in Surrey, England at the Wentworth Club, McIlroy hit a ball within 10 feet ... but the head of his club snapped off. It's a miracle. Seriously. How much better can he be at golf? Or, I guess, it's luck? Whatever it is, this is awesome.

Watch this and then check out the photos, including McIlroy being in disbelief like we were.

1.

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 12th hole as his club head breaks during day one of the BMW PGA Championship 2024 at Wentworth Club on September 19, 2024 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776204882 ORIG FILE ID: 2173093403

2.

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 12th hole as his club head breaks during day one of the BMW PGA Championship 2024 at Wentworth Club on September 19, 2024 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776204882 ORIG FILE ID: 2173093405

3.

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the 12th hole as his club head breaks during day one of the BMW PGA Championship 2024 at Wentworth Club on September 19, 2024 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776204882 ORIG FILE ID: 2173126269

4.

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland inspects his club, after breaking it on the 12th hole during day one of the BMW PGA Championship 2024 at Wentworth Club on September 19, 2024 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776204882 ORIG FILE ID: 2173093414

5.

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after breaking his club on the 12th hole during day one of the BMW PGA Championship 2024 at Wentworth Club on September 19, 2024 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776204882 ORIG FILE ID: 2173093435

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Photos of Rory McIlroy breaking his iron while hitting an incredible shot are stunning