Photos of Rory McIlroy breaking his iron while hitting an incredible shot are stunning
charles curtis
·1 min read
Hey, did you know Rory McIlroy can still hit incredible golf shots despite the fact that he broke an iron while hitting at the 2024 BMW PGA Championship?
While at the DP World Tour event on Friday in Surrey, England at the Wentworth Club, McIlroy hit a ball within 10 feet ... but the head of his club snapped off. It's a miracle. Seriously. How much better can he be at golf? Or, I guess, it's luck? Whatever it is, this is awesome.
Watch this and then check out the photos, including McIlroy being in disbelief like we were.
