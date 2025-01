Photos: A Look Back At Quebec City's Special Night With The PWHL

Quebec City drew a sold out crowd of 18,259 fans for their first ever PWHL game between the Montreal Victoire and Ottawa Charge. Quebec City continues to push for a PWHL franchise.

The night was memorable for the players on the ice, the city, and the fans in the stands.

Here's a look at the evening through the lens of The Hockey News' Ellen Bond.

The Montreal Victoire and fans in Quebec City celebrate after a Montreal goal on the PWHL Takeover Tour Photo @ Ellen Bond / The Hockey News

