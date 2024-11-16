Photos: Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano at Netflix boxing event

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Check out these photos highlighting Katie Taylor's unanimous decision win over Amanda Serrano in their rematch that co-headlined the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Netflix event at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor tie up during their undisputed women's super lightweight title bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Serrano (L) punches Katie Taylor during their undisputed women's super lightweight title bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor wave to the crowd as referee Jon Schorle looks on after an undisputed women's super lightweight title bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Amanda Serrano (red gloves) fights Katie Taylor (blue gloves) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Katie Taylor celebrates her win against Amanda Serrano at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Amanda Serrano (red gloves) fights Katie Taylor (blue gloves) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Amanda Serrano (red gloves) fights Katie Taylor (blue gloves) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Serrano fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Serrano fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Serrano fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Serrano fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor hug after their undisputed women's super lightweight title bout at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

A giant screen above the ring shows a close up of Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano's wounded eyebrow arch during the super-lightweight world championship boxing bout against Irish boxer Katie Taylor fight at The Pavilion at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, November 15, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

