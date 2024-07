Photos: Take an inside look at swim practice with the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team in Cary

The United States Olympic Swim Team stops at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C. to train on their way to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Fans lined up early Saturday morning to watch Olympic medalists Katie Ledecky and Ryan Held work out with their teammates.

N.C. State swimmers Ryan Held and Katherine and Berkoff along with Wolfpack coach Braden Holloway, an assistant Olympic swim coach, were fan favorites with local ties.

Davis King of Holly Springs, N.C. was in line by 6:15 a.m. to enter the Triangle Aquatic Center to watch the 2024 United States Olympic Swim Team on Saturday, July 6, 2024 in Cary, N.C

Christi Turner of Cary, N.C. waits in line to enter the Triangle Aquatic Center for the 2024 Olympic Swim team practice on Saturday, July 6, 2024 in Cary, N.C.

Fans welcome the 2024 Olympic Swim Team members as they arrive for practice on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C.

Olympic goal medalist Cullen Jones, an N.C. State graduate, addresses the crowd during a workout by the 2024 United States Olympic Swim Team on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C.

Olympic medalist and N.C. State graduate Ryan Held was the first to enter the pool during the 2024 United States Olympic Swim Team practice on Saturday, July 6, 2024 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, N.C.