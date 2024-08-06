Photos: 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club

Anna Davis, Jenni Davis, Sammie Dolce and Michael Dolce walk to the third hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

TULSA, Okla. — The best women's amateur golfers in the world are in Oklahoma for the 124th U.S. Women's Amateur.

Play began Monday at Southern Hills Country Club, which is hosting its 10th USGA championship and first major event since the 2022 PGA Championship, which Justin Thomas won. The field of 156 players will compete in two rounds of stroke play before a cut is made for the top 64 players. Any ties will be resolved, and match play begins Wednesday.

Defending champion Megan Schofill is in the field and looking to not only go back-to-back but earn a spot on the U.S. Curtis Cup team.

The championship final is set for Sunday and will be contested over 36 holes.

Here's a look at some of the best photos from the U.S. Women's Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club.

Sophie Christopher plays her tee shot on the first hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

The Robert Cox Trophy during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Catherine Park reacts after missing her putt on the first hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Kelly Xu and caddie, Martin Martinez, plan out her shot on the 17th hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Natalie Blonien and her caddie, JR Hurley, walk up the 18th fairway during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Megan Schofill smiles after making putt on the 16th hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Adela Cernousek plays her tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Laney Frye plays her tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Scenic course view including the clock tower on the fourth hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Sophie Thai plays her tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Anna Morgan plays her tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Maria Jose Marin smiles on the 14th hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Zoe Campos looks on after her shot on the 14th hole during the first round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

General view of the 10th hole during the second round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Maria Jose Marin watches her putt on the 16th hole during the second round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Rachel Kuehn plays her tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Rianne Mikhaela Malixi reacts after missing her putt on the 14th hole during the second round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Rianne Mikhaela Malixi watches her tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Zoe Campos watches her tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of stroke play of the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

