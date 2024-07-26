Advertisement

Photos: 2024 LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf and Country Club

cameron jourdan
·3 min read
Sam Horsfield of Majesticks GC hits his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Friday, July 26, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)
Co-Captain Ian Poulter of Majesticks GC hits his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Friday, July 26, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)
The Majesticks Arms is seen on the ninth hole during the first round of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Friday, July 26, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Hailey Garrett/LIV Golf)
Fans are seen at the Majesticks Arms on the ninth hole during the first round of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Friday, July 26, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf)
Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC hits his shot from the first fairway during the first round of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Friday, July 26, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)
Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC hits his shot from the first tee during the first round of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Friday, July 26, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)
Co-Captain Henrik Stenson of Majesticks GC hits his shot during the pro-am before the start of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Richard Martin Roberts/LIV Golf)
Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII hits his shot from the third tee during the pro-am before the start of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)
Former rugby union player, Matt Banahan, and actors, Oliver Phelps and James Phelps are seen during the pro-am before the start of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)
Paul Casey of Crushers GC speaks at a press conference during the pro-am before the start of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)
Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC speaks at a press conference during the pro-am before the start of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)
Declan Moloney hits his shot during the pro-am before the start of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Thursday, July 25, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf)
Co-Captain Lee Westwood of Majesticks GC hits his shot from the 14th tee during the practice round before the start of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 in Rocester, England. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)

