Photo: Serginho thanks Curva Sud for message of support during Milan-Venezia

The Milan legend Serginho has thanked the Curva Sud for the message that was displayed during Milan-Venezia last night, showing their support in a very difficult time for the Brazilian.

It was a few weeks back that Serginho’s son Diego, aged 20, passed away. It has thus been a very difficult time for the Brazilian, who played for Milan between 1999 and 2008, and the entire Rossoneri environment has been close to him and his family.

Yesterday, as Milan prevailed 4-0 against Venezia, the Curva Sud displayed a banner in support of the former player: “Serginho, the Curva Sud stands by you and shares your immense pain,” it read. A beautiful gesture that Serginho appreciate a lot.

“Curva Sud, what to say in a very delicate moment for the death of my beloved son to receive a beautiful tribute like this… Know that my heart is completely broken today… But gestures like yours give me the strength to carry on… thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of you… Please know that you will always be present in my life, in my family’s life and in my best dreams,” he wrote.