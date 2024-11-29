Photo – Netherlands Star Celebrates Inter Milan Champions League Win Vs RB Leipzig: ‘Great UCL Night!’

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij helped his team to a Champions League win over RB Leipzig.

This win takes the Nerazzurri to four wins and one draw in the competition this season.

Inter’s 1-0 win and clean sheet also means that they have yet to concede a goal in five matches in Europe. They’re the only team to have done so.

Inter currently sit behind only Liverpool in the table for the Champions League.

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij took to Instagram to celebrate the win, a “great UCL night!”