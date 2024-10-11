Photo – Italy Star Named Inter Milan Player Of The Month For September

Wingback Federico Dimarco has earned the honour of player of the month for Inter Milan for the month of September.

The Italian international got a goal and assist during the month. He was the scorer of the Nerazzurri’s goal in the derby against AC Milan, despite being on the losing side.

Beyond the goal contributions, Dimarco had an outstanding few matches.

The 26-year-old has cemented himself as a key creative influence in Inter’s play.

Inter took to Instagram to hail Federico Dimarco as their player of the month for September.