Photo – Italy EURO 2024 Star Celebrates Sparta 0-1 Inter Milan Win: ‘Champions League Nights Hit Different’

Inter Milan and Alessandro Bastoni secured a massive important Champions League win over Sparta Prague.

Three points was enough for the Nerazzurri to put one foot in the round of sixteen of the competition.

It wasn’t easy. Inter had to hold out for yet another clean sheet in Europe against the pressure of a Sparta team with the home crowd behind them.

But an inspired early Lautaro Martinez goal was enough to see Inter secure the points.

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni took to Instagram to celebrate the win.