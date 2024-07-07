Photo – Inter Milan Wish Legendary Former Striker A Happy 49th Birthday

Legendary former Inter Milan, Parma, Lazio, and Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo turned 49 on July 5th.

The former Argentine international made a total of 107 appearances for Inter across two different spells. He scored 45 goals for the Nerazzurri across all competitions in the process.

Crespo also made 65 appearances and scored 35 goals for Argentina in his career.

Crespo won the Serie A title on three occasions with Inter.

Inter Milan took to Instagram to wish former striker Hernan Crespo a happy birthday.