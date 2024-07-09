Photo – Inter Milan Welcome Poland EURO 2024 Star To The Club: “The Climb”

Photo – Inter Milan Welcome Poland EURO 2024 Star To The Club: “The Climb”

Midfielder Piotr ZIelinski is now an Inter Milan player.

The Polish international joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer this summer.

Zielinski arrives after the end of his contract with Napoli. He spent eight seasons with the Partenopei, winning the 2022-23 Serie A title.

Zielinski had previously played for the likes of Udinese and Empoli in Serie A before his time in Naples.

Inter Milan welcomed Piotr Zielinski to the club with a special photo on Instagram called “the climb.