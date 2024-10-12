Photo – Inter Milan Star Shares Snapshot From Uzbekistan Vs Iran FIFA World Cup Qualifier: ‘We’ll Do What We Can To Make The Fans Happy’

Photo – Inter Milan Star Shares Snapshot From Uzbekistan Vs Iran FIFA World Cup Qualifier: ‘We’ll Do What We Can To Make The Fans Happy’

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi started for Iran in a World Cup qualifying match against Uzbekistan.

Team Melli were not able to get the three points they had hoped for. They had to settle on for a point after a goalless draw.

Iran went down to ten men just before the hour mark. This followed a red card to defender Saleh Hardani.

Inter striker Mehdi Taremi took to Instagram to share snapshots from the clash.