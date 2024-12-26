Photo – Inter Milan Send Heartfelt Greetings to Fans: “A Warm Nerazzurri Christmas To All”

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi gave his side a two-day rest after Monday’s 2-0 Serie A triumph against Como.

Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram fired the Nerazzurri to another emphatic league win.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez failed to find the net, extending his heart-wrenching scoring to four league games.

El Toro will hope to halt his scoring duck when Inter take on Cagliari on Saturday.

In the meantime, Inzaghi’s players are enjoying a well-deserved time off with his family.

Inter took to Instagram to extend their best wishes to all his followers, saying: “A warm Nerazzurri Christmas to all.”