Photo – Inter Milan Forward Celebrates Chile Copa America Win Vs Peru: “All Together!”

Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez helped Chile get off to the start they wanted at the Copa America against Peru.

La Roja kicked off their group stage with a 3-0 victory.

Sanchez has already won the Copa America twice with Chile. The former Manchester United and Arsenal man was a key part of the team that won in 2015 and 2016.

And now Sanchez will be aiming for yet another trophy in the competition.

Inter forward Alexis Sanchez celebrated the Chile win over Peru on Instagram.