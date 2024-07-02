Photo – Inter Milan Duo In Action For Argentina At Copa America 2024: “Hermanos”

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez and attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni are at the Copa America with Argentina.

The Albiceleste will take on Ecuador in the quarterfinals of the competition later this week.

Argentina finished their group stage with a perfect record. They beat all of Canada, Chile, and Peru to finish top of their group.

Argentina are currently the reigning Copa America and World Cup champions.

Inter took to Instagram with a snapshot of Lautaro Martinez and Valentin Carboni at the Copa America.