Photo – Inter Milan & Argentina Megastar Hails Nerazzurri After Dream Win Vs Lazio: “Match At High Level”

Inter Milan dismantled fellow Serie A title rivals Lazio 6-0 in Monday’s top-four six-pointer at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lautaro Martinez captained his team to a tenth consecutive unbeaten game in top-flight action.

A statement win in the capital saw Simone Inzaghi’s side close the gap on table-topping Atalanta to three points, albeit with a game in hand.

However, there’s no room for complacency.

Inter will return to action on Thursday as they take on Udinese in a routine-looking Coppa Italia last-16 tie.

Martinez took to Instagram to celebrate Inter’s remarkable triumph at Lazio, posting a snapshot with the caption: “Match at high level.”