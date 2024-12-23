Photo – France FIFA World Cup Star Training Ahead Of Inter Milan Vs Como Serie A Clash

Inter Milan take on Como in Serie A this evening.

The Nerazzurri will know that they are favourites going into the match. However, they will hardly be underestimating the Lariani.

Cesc Fabregas’s team have managed some big results this season. Among these have been wins over the likes of Atalanta and Roma.

That will certainly underline the difficulty that Inter will have in facing their newly-promoted Lombard rivals.

Inter took to Instagram with a snapshot of Marcus Thuram training ahead of the clash with the Lariani.