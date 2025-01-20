Photo – France EURO 2024 Star Celebrates Inter Milan 3-1 Empoli Serie A Win

Marcus Thuram and Inter Milan beat Empoli 3-1 to get back to winning ways in Serie A.

It was not an easy match for the Nerazzurri. In the first half, the visiting side defended resolutely and kept the scoreline at 0-0.

However, in the second half Inter captain Lautaro Martinez broke the deadlock with a stunning long-range effort.

Goals from the likes of Denzel Dumfries and Marcus Thuram followed. In between them, Inter-owned striker Sebastiano Esposito scored to give his parent club a scare.

Marcus Thuram took to Instagram to celebrate the win over Empoli.