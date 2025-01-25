Photo – France EURO 2024 Celebrates Sparta 0-1 Inter Milan Champions League Win: ‘Job Done’

Inter Milan and Marcus Thuram secured a massive important Champions League win over Sparta Prague.

Three points was enough for the Nerazzurri to put one foot in the round of sixteen of the competition.

It wasn’t easy. Inter had to hold out for yet another clean sheet in Europe against the pressure of a Sparta team with the home crowd behind them.

But an inspired early Lautaro Martinez goal was enough to see Inter secure the points.

Inter striker Marcus Thuram took to Instagram to celebrate the win.