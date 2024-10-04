Photo – Ex Man United & Arsenal Star Celebrates Inter Milan Win Vs Red Star: ‘The Champions League Challenge Is On’

Inter Milan got their first Champions League win of the season against Red Star Belgrade.

The Nerazzurri were playing in their first European match of the campaign at the San Siro.

And it proved to be an emphatic victory on their home debut.

Inter followed up their opening day draw with Manchester City by taking three points in some style against Serbian league leaders Red Star.

Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring for the Nerazzurri. He did so from a direct free kick.

Then, goals from Marko Arnautovic and Lautaro Martinez followed. Lastly, Mehdi Taremi got his first ever competitive goal for Inter from the penalty spot to round out the win.

Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan took to Instagram to celebrate the win.