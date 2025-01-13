Photo – Argentina Superstar Celebrates Venezia 0-1 Inter Milan Serie A Win: ‘3 Points’
Inter Milan and Lautaro Martinez got back to winning ways against Venezia.
Playing their first Serie A match of 2025, the Nerazzurri got a 1-0 victory.
It wasn’t an easy match, as Inter needed to compete in a fierce midfield battle. And they held out at the back to maintain their clean sheet.
In the end, a goal from Matteo Darmian was enough. The former Manchester United and Torino defender scored in the first half.
Inter captain Lautaro Martinez took to Instagram to celebrate the win.
