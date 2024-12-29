Photo – Argentina Star Celebrates Inter Milan 3-0 Serie A Win Vs Cagliari: ‘Important Win In The Last Match Of A Huge 2024’

Inter Milan took three big points against Cagliari in Serie A this evening.

It was not a straightforward match by any means. Particularly in the first half, the Rossoblu showed that they are a better side than their place in the table suggests.

But in the second half of the match, Inter found another gear.

Defender Alessandro Bastoni opened the scoring for the Nerazzurri with a header. Then, captain Lautaro Martinez ended his goal droubt for his team’s second.

Lastly, midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu wrapped up with win with a goal from the penalty spot.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez took to Instagram to celebrate the win.