Photo – Albania Star Celebrates Inter Milan Serie A Win Vs Hellas Verona

Inter Milan returned to Serie A from the international break with an emphatic win over Hellas Verona.

The Nerazzurri had an unlikely hero. Joaquin Correa started for the first time this season, and inspired the team to a 5-0 victory.

Correa scored Inter’s opening goal and then assisted two more. Marcus Thuram bagged a brace, and defenders Stefan de Vrij and Yann Bisseck also got on the scoresheet.

Inter midfielder Kristjan Asllani took to Instagram to celebrate the win.