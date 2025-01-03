Phoenix takes on Indiana, aims to halt 3-game slide

Phoenix Suns (15-17, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (17-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix enters the matchup against Indiana as losers of three games in a row.

The Pacers are 8-6 on their home court. Indiana is 8-7 against opponents over .500.

The Suns have gone 5-9 away from home. Phoenix is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Pacers make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.8%). The Suns average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Pacers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pacers.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Suns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf).

Suns: Royce O'Neale: day to day (ankle), Grayson Allen: day to day (concussion protocol).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press