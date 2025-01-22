Phoenix Suns, hoping to make a deal for Jimmy Butler, acquire draft picks from Jazz

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Searching for ways to improve their roster ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Phoenix Suns acquired three first-round picks from the Utah Jazz for a first-round pick.

With a roster that includes Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Phoenix is 21-21 and in 10th place in the Western Conference. They are competing with eight other teams for a spot in the postseason – whether it’s the play-in game or a guaranteed spot in the playoffs

By acquiring three first-rounders, the Suns now have immediate first-round picks they can trade. Before this deal, the only first-round pick Phoenix had available to trade was a 2031 first-rounder because of an NBA rule that prevents teams from going consecutive seasons without a first-round pick on the books.

Now, the Suns acquired first-rounders from Utah in 2025, 2027 and 2029, according to ESPN, that they can now use to sweeten the pot in a trade for a star such as Jimmy Butler or another player who can improve Phoenix’s roster. Suns owner Mat Ishbia is intent on contending for a title with Durant and Booker and is willing to spend to make that happen.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and guard Devin Booker (1) speak after a play against the Utah Jazz during a game on Dec. 13, 2024.

What draft picks did the Phoenix Suns acquire?

The Suns acquired three draft picks from the Utah Jazz. Here are the specifics:

2025 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota, or Utah (protected))

2027 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota, or Utah)

2029 least favorable first-round pick (Cleveland, Minnesota (protected), or Utah)

How the Phoenix Suns could trade for Jimmy Butler

To make a deal for Butler work, it likely would involve multiple teams. A person with knowledge of the Suns-Jazz deal indicated to USA TODAY Sports this is the beginning of a process that sends Butler to Phoenix, and the Suns likely would sign him to a longer deal when he can become a free agent this summer. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about Phoenix's intentions.

Beal has a no-trade clause in is contract so that limits what Phoenix can do with him a trade. However, if Beal waives his no-trade clause, Phoenix has the draft capital to make a deal palatable for another team, even if it means taking on the two years and $110.7 million left on Beal’s contract after this season.

What did the Utah Jazz get in the trade with the Phoenix Suns?

Utah gets Phoenix’s 2031 first-round pick which is aiming to be a valuable lottery-type pick. The Jazz have 11 first-round picks in the next seven years.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phoenix Suns, hoping to land Jimmy Butler, trade draft picks with Jazz