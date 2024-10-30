Phoenix heads to Los Angeles for conference matchup

Phoenix Suns (3-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Phoenix take the court.

Los Angeles went 51-31 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division action last season. The Clippers shot 48.9% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range last season.

Phoenix finished 49-33 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Suns averaged 7.4 steals, 6.0 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Mo Bamba: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Suns: Josh Okogie: day to day (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press