Phoenix faces Philadelphia in non-conference showdown

Philadelphia 76ers (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 10:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix and Philadelphia face off in non-conference action.

Phoenix went 49-33 overall a season ago while going 24-16 at home. The Suns gave up 113.2 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

Philadelphia finished 47-35 overall a season ago while going 22-18 on the road. The 76ers averaged 114.6 points per game last season, 50.3 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 15.8 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press