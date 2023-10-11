Phillies vs. Braves live updates: MLB playoffs Division Series triple-header schedule, TV info

Wednesday is a huge day for the 2023 Major League Baseball playoffs, with an all-important Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves; and the opportunity for the Houston Astros (vs. Twins) and Arizona Diamondbacks (vs. Dodgers) to punch their tickets to the LCS.

The Phillies and Braves (5:07 p.m. ET) get things started Wednesday with the series tied 1-1 after Atlanta's stunning comeback victory in Game 2 on Monday. In the day's second game, the Astros (up 2-1) can secure their seventh straight trip to the ALCS with another win over the Twins (7:07 p.m. ET). In the nightcap, the surprising Diamondbacks (up 2-0) look to finish off a sweep of the heavily-favored Dodgers (9:07 p.m. ET).

Cristian Pache and Ozzie Albies dive for second base in Game 2 of the NLDS.

What channel is Phillies-Braves game on? 2023 MLB playoffs schedule

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS – Series tied 1-1

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins, 7:07 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1 – Astros lead series 2-1

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:07 p.m. ET, TBS – Diamondbacks lead series 2-0

Phillies, Braves' Game 3 lineups: Bryce Elder starts for Atlanta

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he made the decision to start Bryce Elder because he liked the right-hander's performance in intrasquad games the Braves played to stay sharp during their off week.

“I think we just kind of felt like after the way he threw at the intrasquad and with the layoff, that he was the guy,” Snitker said. “He’s been a starter for us all year. It was a big reason why we won the division. We liked what we saw.”

Braves' Game 2 comeback was capped by dramatic double-play

Once again, it seemed the Braves’ regular season dominance was no match for the Phillies’ playoff brilliance.

Yet down to their last four outs before falling into a hole that would have wrecked their record-setting year, Braves slugger Austin Riley saved their season and Michael Harris Jr. sent them off to Philadelphia with a game-saving play.

Riley lofted a go-ahead, two-run homer off Phillies reliever Jeff Hoffman with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting Atlanta to a 5-4 victory in Game 2 of their National League Division Series, a best-of-five in which their outlook was bleak just moments earlier.

The game ended in almost equally dramatic fashion, with a stunning double play after Nick Castellanos drove a ball to the fence in right center field, only for Atlanta center fielder Harris to reel the ball in with a leaping catch up against the fence.

He whirled and fired toward the infield as Bryce Harper − understandably thinking he might score on the apparent extra-base hit − tried to scamper back to first. But that man Riley interceded, cutting off Harris' throw and firing to first baseman Matt Olson to end the game.

– Gabe Lacques

Byron Buxton added to Twins' ALDS roster

The Minnesota Twins added outfielder Byron Buxton to their playoff roster, MLB announced Wednesday afternoon. He replaces first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff, who sustained an unspecified injury in Game 3. Kirilloff cannot return to the roster before the World Series, should the team advance against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

Buxton hasn't played since August 1 after going on the injured list with a right hamstring injury.

– Scott Boeck

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phillies vs. Braves live: 2023 MLB playoffs channels, schedule, time