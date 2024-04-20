Phillies' Turnbull loses no-hit bid when Sheets singles for White Sox in 7th inning

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's Spencer Turnbull lost his bid for a second career no-hitter when he allowed a one-out single in the seventh inning Friday night to Gavin Sheets of the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old Phillies right-hander pitched a no-hitter for Detroit against Seattle on May 18, 2021, his only complete game in 63 starts entering the night.

He walked one and struck out six over the first six innings. Sheets singled on a line drive to right field.

Turnbull is 1-0 this season and made his fourth start for the Phillies after signing a $2 million, one-year contract.

Turnbull had walked Paul DeJong in the second inning for Chicago's first baserunner. He retired Braden Shewmake on a groundout to end the inning.

Alec Bohm had a pair of three-run homers and Whit Merrifield also went deep for a 7-0 lead.

Chicago entered 3-15 and batting .196.

Houston’s Ronel Blanco threw the only no-hitter in the major leagues this season. Blanco struck out seven and walked two in the Astros’ 10-0 win over Toronto on April 1.

Michael Lorenzen threw the last no-hitter for the Phillies, when he tossed one last Aug. 9 against Washington,

The Associated Press