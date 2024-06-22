Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez and Phillies agree to 4-year deal for 2025-28

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Left-hander Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Saturday to a four-year contract covering 2025-28.

Sánchez, 27, was signed to a one-year contract calling for the $740,000 minimum while in the major leagues and $280,432 while in the minors. His new deal includes team options for 2029 and 2030.

He would have been eligible for arbitration after the 2025 season. The options potentially cover what would be his first two seasons after free-agent eligibility.

Sánchez was demoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 23 last year and rejoined the Phillies rotation that June 17. He is 4-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 14 starts this season, allowing one home run in 77 1/3 innings.

Philadelphia starters with long-term deals include right-hander Zack Wheeler, who agreed in March to a $126 million, three-year contract for 2025-27, and right-hander Aaron Nola, who is in the first season of a $172 million, seven-year contract.

Left-hander Ranger Suárez, who entered the weekend tied for the big league lead with 10 wins, is eligible for arbitration next winter and can become a free agent after the 2025 season.

