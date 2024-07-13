Phillies release utility player Whit Merrifield, recall Weston Wilson from Triple-A

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have released utility player Whit Merrifield and recalled Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced the moves ahead of Friday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics. The Phillies owe Merrifield $3,010,753 remaining of his $7 million salary plus a $1 million buyout of his 2025 team option.

Merrifield, 35, appeared in 53 games for the Phillies, making 20 starts in left field, 12 at second base and eight at third base. He batted .199 with 11 RBIs and 21 runs in 174 plate appearances.

The Phillies signed Merrifield as a free agent on Feb. 19.

Wilson arrives for a second stint with the Phillies this season. The 29-year-old made his season debut on June 9 against the New York Mets in London. He has batted .315 with 10 homers and 20 RBIs in 20 games with the IronPigs since being optioned.

Wilson was signed by the Phillies as a free agent in January 2023.

