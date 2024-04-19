Phillies host the White Sox on home winning streak

Chicago White Sox (3-15, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet (1-2, 3.57 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Phillies: Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -179, White Sox +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the Chicago White Sox.

Philadelphia has gone 7-6 in home games and 11-8 overall. The Phillies are fifth in the NL with 21 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Chicago is 3-15 overall and 1-6 on the road. The White Sox have a 0-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber ranks fourth on the Phillies with five extra base hits (five home runs). Trea Turner is 16-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .175 batting average, and has a double, four walks and two RBI. Dominic Fletcher is 9-for-31 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 2-8, .210 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (calf), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press