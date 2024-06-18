Phillies defeat the Padres 9-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, Trea Turner had two hits in his return to the lineup and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 9-2 on Monday night.

Alec Bohm added a three-run homer and two singles, and Rafael Marchán had four hits and an RBI for Philadelphia, which pounded out 18 hits — seven for extra bases. The NL East leaders were playing at home for the first time since June 5 after an eight-game, three-city, intercontinental road trip that included two games in London against the Mets.

Donovan Solano had an RBI double for the Padres, who have lost four straight overall and eight in a row on the road.

BRAVES 2, TIGERS 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the eighth and Atlanta overcame a strong start by Detroit right-hander Reese Olson to beat the Tigers.

Albies hit his fifth homer of the season 407 feet, high into the right field seats, off right-hander Shelby Miller (4-5).

Atlanta right-hander Daysbel Hernández (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, pitched a scoreless eighth. Joe Jiménez recorded the final three outs for his first save.

Olson threw six scoreless innings in a successful return to his home state, leaving with a 1-0 lead.

PIRATES 4, REDS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Paul Skenes pitched one-run ball over six innings to win his fourth straight decision and lead Pittsburgh over Cincinnati.

Skenes (4-0) allowed six hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and one walk, lowering his ERA to 2.29. The 22-year-old right-hander has 53 strikeouts and seven walks in 39 1/3 innings, and the Pirates are 6-1 in his starts.

Skenes reached 100 mph with five pitches and has thrown 65 pitches of 100 mph or higher. The second-most in the major leagues is the Los Angeles Angels’ José Soriano with 36, according to MLB Statcast.

David Bednar pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances. He has converted 14 in a row after blowing three of his first four.

RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler O’Neill hit two of Boston’s four home runs, fellow Canadian Nick Pivetta pitched seven innings and Boston beat Toronto for their sixth win in eight games.

One day after setting a team record with nine stolen bases, the Red Sox slugged their way to victory by going deep four times off Yusei Kikuchi, matching his career worst.

Boston didn’t steal any bases, but Romy Gonzalez was caught stealing twice.

Gonzalez got caught in a rundown and was tagged out at third base in the fourth inning. Toronto used video replay to overturn a safe call at third on Boston’s double-steal attempt in the eighth.

Pivetta (4-4) allowed three runs and nine hits. He walked one and struck out four.

CARDINALS 7, MARLINS 6, 12 INNINGS

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Masyn Winn hit a two-run homer in the 12th inning, Dylan Carlson threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the bottom half and St. Louis beat Miami to move over .500 for the first time since early April.

St. Louis (36-35) won for the fifth time in six games and has a winning record for the first time since the Cardinals were 5-4 after defeating the Marlins on April 6.

NL-worst Miami (23-49) lost its sixth straight and dropped to 2-12 in June.

